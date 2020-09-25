‘Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night’ Primetime Specials Return To ABC

Jimmy Kimmel will continue to dribble into primetime with another round of Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night.

The late-night show’s primetime specials will return to ABC every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with game one. This marks the 13th consecutive year for the special episodes.

This year, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey and Adam Sandler are set to appear as guests. The shows are a blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel’s signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests.

Previous guests have included Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, David Beckham, Sandra Bullock and Mariah Carey.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night primetime specials air 8 pm ET and following the NBA Finals on the West Coast on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers and David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.