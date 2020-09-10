Jessica Chastain To Play Tammy Wynette In Limited Series For Spectrum, ViacomCBS Streamer & Paramount Network

Jessica Chastain is standing by her man as she saddles up to play the first lady of country music Tammy Wynette in a limited TV series for Spectrum Originals, the upcoming ViacomCBS streamer and Paramount Network.

George & Tammy is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

It will chronicle the country music power couple, whose relationship inspired songs such as “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring”. Wynette was married to George Jones for six years between 1969 and 1975.

The series was created by Abe Sylvia, a co-exec producer on Netflix’s Dead to Me. Sylvia will exec produce alongside Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from Yellowstone producer 101 Studios along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff.

Spectrum Originals and ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Studios produce with 101 Studios, Mad Chance, Josh Brolin Productions and Freckle Films set to executive produce

The series will premiere on Spectrum as one of its original series for subscribers and after a nine-month exclusive run will have a second window on the as-yet-unnamed ViacomCBS streamer and Paramount Network. It is the latest deal between the cable operator and the recently merged media business, which previously worked together on Josh Harnett’s Paradise Lost.

“I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow,” said Abe Sylvia. “Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain. After having the honor of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her. This has indeed been a passion project for Andrew, Josh and me – and we are so grateful to our partners Katherine Pope, Keith Cox and David Glasser for tirelessly championing our labor of love.”

“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honor to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”

“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” added Keith Cox, President of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. “It’s a dream come true to have Jessica at the forefront of the complex tale behind Tammy Wynette. We are thrilled to share this series about two legends with the world on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this story to life,” added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “This project has been a labor of love for everyone involved, especially Andrew Lazar and Jessica Chastain. We first heard about it nearly seven years ago when it was pitched as a feature film. After Abe Sylvia’s success in television with Nurse Jackie and Dead to Me, we thought George & Tammy could also be re-envisioned as a series. With Abe at the helm of the project, Andrew producing, and Jessica attached to star, we can finally bring George and Tammy’s story to the screen.”