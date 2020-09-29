Jesse Collins Named Executive Producer Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins has been tapped as an executive producer of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. The announcement Tuesday by the NFL, Jay Z’s RocNation and Pepsi make Collins the halftime show’s first ever Black producer. Collins joins longtime award-winning director Hamish Hamilton for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show of the game set to take place in Tampa, FL on February 7.

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He‘s a true artist,” said Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

Collins, founder and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, was Emmy-nominated last year for outstanding variety special (live) as a producer for the 61st Grammy Awards. His other credits include the CBS special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, the BET Awards, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards, among others.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” said Collins. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

“We are excited to have Jesse Collins join with Roc Nation to executive produce the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer, NFL. “We look forward to our fans experiencing a memorable performance as part of the culmination of our 101st season.”

Collins is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.