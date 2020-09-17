‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Hit With Child Pornography Charges By Feds

Jerry Harris, of Netflix’ Cheer notoriety, has been arrested on a child pornography charge on Thursday. The United States Attorney’s Office announced Harris’ arrest, noting that Harris repeatedly enticed a minor to share sexually explicit videos and photos.

Harris, 21, is set to appear in court on Thursday. He was arrested with one count of producing child pornography. If found guilty, Harris could face at least 15 years of jail time.

His federal arrest comes after the family of underage Texas twins filed a lawsuit against Harris. The lawsuit claims that the Cheer subject befriended the boys in 2018 when they were 13 years old and requested them to send explicit photos. He lawsuit, in which the boys seek $1 million in damages, also stated that Harris solicited one of the brothers for oral sex.

The FBI launched an investigation after the boys’ mother filed a report in August. The victims’ mother also filed complaints of Harris’ misconduct to the Fort Worth Police Department and a number of cheer organizations including U.S. All Star Federation and Cheer Athletics Inc.

Netflix had no comment today on the charges against Harris. Harris was prominently featured in the Cheer documentary series that debuted on the streamer on January 8 this year. Cheer is up for six Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Read the full complaint here.