Jeremy D. Howard Joins CBS Comedy Pilot ‘The Big Bad Wolfes’ From ‘Will & Grace’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy D. Howard (Black Lady Sketch Show) is set as a series regular opposite Julie Bowen and Stephanie Koenig in The Big Bad Wolfes (fka Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written and exec produced by Kohan and Mutchnick, The Big Bad Wolfes centers on Frankie Wolfe (Bowen) a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager whose world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time — an 11-year-old girl whom she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister, Maria (Koenig).

Howard will play Lenny, Frankie’s (Bowen) off-center, cosmically attuned assistant who also happens to be her AA sponsor. Attracted to “people, not gender,” Lenny balances roles as both doting assistant and harsh critic, depending on what Frankie’s chaotic life requires each moment.

Repped by Artists & Representatives and manager JC Robbins, Howard is best known for his run on sketch comedy series MADtv. He is an alumnus of the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase.