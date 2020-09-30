Jennifer Lopez To Be Honored At ‘E!’s People’s Choice Awards’

Jennifer Lopez will receive The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards in recognition of her contributions to music, film, television and fashion.

Lopez will be honored for her performances both on stage and on screen, including her award-winning 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and lead role in the critically acclaimed film, Hustlers.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with ‘The People’s Icon of 2020.’”

Lopez will next appear alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma in the feature Marry Me slated for release in 2021.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15 at 9 PM ET/PT.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Award are produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.