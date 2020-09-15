Veteran Current TV Executive Jeanie Bradley Retires; Dana Gotlieb-Carter To Succeed Her As UCP Head of Current Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Jeanie Bradley, Head of Current Programming at UCP, is retiring after decades in the TV business and stints as head of current at two major TV studios. In light of her departure, which had been in the works for months, Dana Gotlieb-Carter has been promoted to succeed her as SVP, Head of Current Programming, UCP.

“Jeanie has been a beacon of positivity since she joined the team here at UCP. Her pioneering spirit, can-do attitude, and drive to tell the best stories have made her a legend in the business and a valued member of our community. But most importantly, she has proven that the good guys can finish first. I will miss Jeanie, and all she brought to our studio, so very much. She leaves behind a lovely mark on our shows and our souls,” said Dawn Olmstead, President, UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. “We are excited for Dana to enter the next step in her career and bring her well regarded creativity, instinct and teamwork to her new role. We have total confidence that she is up for the task of leading our current team and our shows to success.”

At UCP, which she joined in 2017 as SVP, Head of Current Programming, Bradley oversaw such well received drama and limited series as The Act, The Umbrella Academy, Dirty John, Homecoming and The Sinner. I hear her last day is tomorrow.

Bradley joined UCP from NBCUniversal International Studios, where she was VP Current Programming. There, she focused on finding and developing American procedurals for the foreign marketplace,including Gone starring Chris Noth, Danny Pino and Levin Rambin. She also oversaw creative on several of NBCU International’s co-productions with English-speaking territories including Secret City and Wanted which recently sold to Netflix.

Prior to that, Bradley spearheaded development and production for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s company, Fedora Films.

Bradley was previously EVP of U.S. programming for Sony Pictures Television. As head of current, she was responsible for overseeing scripted programming for the studio’s network and cable slate, shepherding thousands of episodes for more than 300 network and cable television series including Breaking Bad, Damages, Rescue Me, Dawson’s Creek, Community, Mad About You and King Of Queens.

As SVP, Head of Current Programming, Gotlieb-Carter will report to Scott Nemes, EVP, Development and Current Programming, UCP. Since joining UCP in 2018, Gotlieb-Carter has been the current exec on Dirty John, Brave New World, Dare Me, The Umbrella Academy, and The Act. She previously served as VP, Scripted Development and Current Programming, at MTV, where she has covered shows such as Teen Wolf, Awkward, Scream, and Faking It. Gotlieb-Carter also worked in Comedy Development at ABC Studios and Current Series at ABC Network.