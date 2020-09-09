Jay Leno To Host ‘You Bet Your Life’ Reboot On Fox Television Stations

Fox Television Stations will revive storied game show You Bet Your Life, with Jay Leno as host, in the fall of 2021.

The show will be carried by Fox’s owned-and-operated stations and also syndicated nationally. Tom Werner will serve as the executive producer, along with showrunner and executive producer David Hurwitz. Fox First Run will distribute the show’s 180 episodes.

“We need a familiar face to make us laugh and we are incredibly proud and excited to reinvent this renowned franchise with the enormously talented Jay,” station group CEO Jack Abernethy said in the official announcement.

Leno said one of his favorite things “is to talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game show that allows me to do just that.”

The new version of the show preserves the interviews and unpredictable banter with contestants, which was first brought to life by Groucho Marx. In the reboot, two strangers will face off for the opportunity to win prize money by correctly answering questions about pre-determined categories. Each episode will present two pairs of contestants.

“In these challenging times, we know America will be comforted to welcome Jay back every evening,” Werner said. Hurwitz added that Leno’s sense of humor is “perfect for this legacy brand.”

Leno spent more than two decades hosting The Tonight Show, where he had spent years as permanent guest host during Johnny Carson’s reign. He currently hosts CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage.