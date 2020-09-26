Javicia Leslie Teases New Batsuit In First Look At Her Batwoman On Season 2 Of the CW Series

Batwoman was among the first broadcast series to start production when cameras started rolling on its second season Sept. 3 in Vancouver. Three weeks later, the show’s new star, Javicia Leslie, shared a glimpse of her in costume on Instagram.

“Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go,” she wrote next to a closeup of her character Ryan Wilder as Batwoman and teased the rest of the getup. “But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

Ruby Rose as Batwoman Katie Yu/The CW

Leslie was cast as the new Batwoman in July, succeeding Ruby Rose who exited the role after the end of Season 1. Leslie plays Ryan Wilder, a new character in the title role who succeeds Rose’s Kate Kane to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her.

The duo’s Batmasks also are quite different, with Ryan’s closer in style to Batman’s.

