Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie Spy Thriller ‘Five Eyes’ Pre-Sells To Germany In Big Toronto Deal

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, German major Leonine has won rights to recently announced Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie spy thriller Five Eyes, marking the first major deal to go down during Toronto’s virtual market.

The splashy pre-sale, in the high seven figures, marks one of Leonine’s most lucrative acquisitions to date. There are a number of other territory deals on the table for the movie, which we hear is being budgeted in the $60M+ range, making it one of the biggest packages on sale this week. The high demand is good news for an independent sector which is still trying to get back on its feet after being hit hard by coronavirus.

STX is selling international and producing and financing with Bill Block for Miramax. The former will also release in U.S., UK and Ireland.

Related Story Universal & 'Fast & Furious' Producer Neal Moritz Settle 'Hobbs & Shaw' Legal Drag Race

In the spy thriller, Statham will play an MI6 guns-and-steel agent recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.

Principal photography is due to start next month in Europe. Additional casting is underway.

Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by The Gentlemen scribes Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. STX and Miramax also teamed up on Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.

Voracious German indie studio Leonine continues to surge. Earlier this week we broke news that the firm has extended its pact with Thomas Augsberger’s LA-based Eden Rock Media and wrapped on its first major TV sales title, Professionals.

STX is also handling international this week on war movie Devotion, which is set to star Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick).