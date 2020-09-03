Jason Statham And Guy Ritchie Reteam On Spy Thriller ‘Five Eyes’ For Miramax; STX Lands Worldwide Distribution Rights

After launching their careers together on Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reuniting on the spy thriller Five Eyes. Statham will star and Ritchie will direct and produce from a screenplay written by The Gentlemen scribes Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Miramax will finance and produce with STXfilms, who most recently worked with Ritchie on The Gentlemen, is handling worldwide distribution and sales.

“Jason is a global box office heavy weight, and when teamed with Guy Ritchie, that’s an irresistible combination,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “It’s a thrill to be back in business with Guy, Bill and the team at Miramax after our shared success on The Gentlemen and we believe Five Eyes is the kind of film our partners overseas will love as much as we do.”

The story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

Principal photography is set to commence in Europe in October 2020.

Five Eyes will be produced Bill Block for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film. Ivan Atkinson also serves as producer. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and brokered the US, UK, and Ireland distribution deal.

“Guy Ritchie’s Five Eyes is his next collaboration with Jason, commencing with Snatch, following the upcoming film, Wrath of Man and the global success of The Gentlemen, in partnership with STXfilms,” says Block. “We’re excited to be reunited with the STX team, as well as Ritchie and Statham whose undeniable chemistry, philosophy and talent will surely attract a massive appeal from audiences worldwide.”

One of Hollywood’s most valuable action stars, Statham has led a string of global box office hits like The Meg and the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Five Eyes marks veteran director Ritchie’s third collaboration with writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, following The Gentlemen and the upcoming Wrath of Man.

Statham’s deal was negotiated by Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Ritchie was represented on the deal by CAA and attorney Matt Saver.