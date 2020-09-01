Jamie Foxx Father Daughter Comedy ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ Gets Netflix Series Order

Netflix has given a formal series green light to Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a father daughter comedy starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. The series is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who produces alongside Alex Avant.

Kyla-Drew (The Good Doctor, Jessie) will play Foxx’s daughter, with David Alan Grier (A Soldier’s Play, Sprinter) also starring on the multi-camera comedy.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me was casting and gearing up for production in February before the coronavirus pandemic paused most production activities. Ahead of the official series order, the original showrunner Jim Patterson, co-creator of Netflix’s The Ranch, recently stepped down. He was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show). Initially hired as consultant, Evans, who previously co-created/exec produced with Foxx The Jamie Foxx Show in addition to serving as showrunner, was named executive producer/showrunner on the new sitcom. Evans hinted at the duo’s new collaboration in a recent Instagram post. (you can see it below).Ken Whittingham (Modern Family, Black-ish, Grace & Frankie) will direct all episodes.

In addition to Foxx, Grier and Kyla-Drew, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me stars Porscha Coleman (Silicon Valley, Ballers), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls, Black Dynamite: The Animated Series), with Heather Hemmens (Roswell: New Mexico, If Loving You Is Wrong) and Valente Rodriguez (Happily Divorced, The George Lopez Show) recurring.

This marks Foxx’s return to multi-camera comedy. Following his breakout turn on Fox’s In Living Color, he headlined a successful family sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran for five seasons and was executive produced/ran by Evans.

Foxx received critical acclaim for his recent portrayal of a wrongly accused man in Warner Bros’ legal drama, Just Mercy opposite Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson and directed by Destin Cretton. He can next be heard in Disney/Pixar’s first Black character-led animation film, Soul. Foxx also recently teamed with Cinema Libre Studio and Hong Kong-based Fight to Fame Films to develop When We Pray, a faith-based feature, which Foxx plans to direct. Jamie Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Corinne Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.

Evans is also collaborating with trailblazing rapper MC Lyte for a new UMC scripted series titled Partners in Rhyme. He is repped by Gersh and Zero Gravity Management.

Following the breakout success of Fuller House, Netflix has faced challenges launching another hit multi-camera family comedy series, with most shows not going beyond one season, including recent entries Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, and The Big Show Show.