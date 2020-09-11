‘Synchronic’ Starring Jamie Dornan And Anthony Mackie Gets October Release Date From Well Go

UPDATED: Well Go USA has set an October 23 release date in theaters and drive-ins for Synchronic, the sci-fi thriller starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie that the distributor picked up at last year’s Toronto Film Festival in a seven-figure deal. A digital release is also in the works for January.

The pic, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, centers on New Orleans paramedics Steve (Mackie) and Dennis (Dornan), whose lives are ripped apart when they stumble upon a bizarre plot involving a series of drug-related deaths. Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides also star. Benson penned the script.

Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films and XYZ Films are producers.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, October 2019: In a seven figure-deal, Well Go USA has acquired all U.S. rights to the Toronto Film Festival sci-fi-thriller Synchronic, starring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie.

The deal with Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films & XYZ Films, which includes a theatrical commitment in 2020, was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go and by Nate Bolotin from XYZ and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

UPHE Content Group (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group) has also acquired multiple territories including all German-speaking markets, France, Latin America, Benelux, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Indonesia, Hungary and Poland.

Additional territories sold include VVS for Canada, Vertice for Spain, Notorious for Italy, Weird Wave for Greece, Films4You for Portugal, Cinesky for the Airlines and CD Land Group for CIS. As we revealed last week, Signature has taken UK and Irish rights.

Directed by Justin Benson – who also scripted – and Aaron Moorhead, the film follows two New Orleans paramedics whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides also star.

Pic was produced by Patriot Pictures, Rustic Films and XYZ Films, with Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management providing financing.

XYZ’s sales slate includes Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette and Color Out of Space with Nicolas Cage.