James Ponsoldt In Talks To Helm ‘Nothing To See Here’ For Sony & 3000 Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: James Ponsoldt is in negotiations to direct 3000 Pictures’ Nothing to See Here, based on Kevin Wilson’s New York Times bestselling novel. Ponsoldt will reteam with Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who are adapting the novel and previously collaborated with Ponsoldt on The Spectacular Now. They are producing, and the author is exec producer.

Published in October 2019 by the HarperCollins imprint Ecco, the novel was a bestseller and the paperback went on sale this week. It’s a humorous, emotional story of class, family, love and friendship centered on the relationship between Lillian and Madison, two former boarding school friends from completely different backgrounds. A decade after Lillian’s sudden and controversial expulsion from school, Madison is married to a prominent senator and Lillian still lives at home with her mother. So the last thing Lilian expects is a job offer from her old friend. The job: taking care of Madison’s step-children. The twist: there is something not quite right about these kids.

Erin Siminoff brought the book to Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures, and director of development Sophie Kaplan will work on the project as well.

Aside from the Shailene Woodley-Miles Teller-starrer The Spectacular Now, Ponsoldt directed Smashed with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Aaron Paul, the Jason Segel-Jesse Eisenberg starrer The End of the Tour, and the Tom Hanks-starrer The Circle. He most recently executive produced Sorry for Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen, directing the pilot and several episodes of that series and he helmed the pilot of Netflix’s Master of None.

Ponsoldt is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Frankfurt Kurnit; Neustadter and Weber are repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Sean Marks.