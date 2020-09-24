James Corden: No Truth To ‘Ellen’ Takeover Rumors

James Corden has addressed rumors that he was set to take over Ellen’s daytime show – saying that there’s “absolutely no truth to that story”.

The Late Late Show host made the statement during the middle of last night’s show. But it wasn’t at his desk, it was right after he drank some hot dog juice during the middle of the latest Spill Your Guts segment (see below).

Corden was playing the game with musical act Alicia Keys, who is performing a week-long drive-in concert on the CBS show.

“Genuinely, I have no idea where that story came from, I think someone started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on it. There’s absolutely no truth to that story at all, zero,” he said. “As far as far as considering it, I think it would be a crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job outrageously well for like 18 years. It’s not true and when the day comes to end this show, will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day.”

Last August, the Brit extended his contract for The Late Late Show to run through August 2022. He took over as host, replacing Craig Ferguson, on March 23, 2016.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are executive producers.