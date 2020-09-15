James Corden Hosts ‘The Late Late Show’ Remotely After Contact With Someone Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

James Corden was at his desk at The Late Late Show last night but projected on a TV set placed on the desk as the CBS late-night host led the program from his home.

“Today I was told that I’d come into contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19,” he said at the top of the show Monday night. “I’ve taken the test, that test has come back negative. Out of abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I’m going to host the show over Zoom way more than six feet apart from anyone but my face will still be here, in the studio.”

The rest of The Late Late Show team was on set as usual. According to sources, the contact Corden referred to happened outside of work, and no one else from the show was involved. His self-quarantining is part of standard COVID contact-tracing procedure.

The Late Late Show returned to the studio Aug. 11, and production has been running smoothly; it was not impacted by a handful of COVID-19 positive cases reported last month at the Television City complex where it films.

Corden referenced the positive experience so far in his remarks about hosting from home. “And it’s a shame because I thought like we were really getting into a rhythm in the studio,” he said.

In his monologue, Corden also refuted a recent claim, circulated on social media and retweeted by President Donald Trump, that Presidential candidate Joe Biden had used a teleprompter during an April Late Late Show interview. Watch the video above.