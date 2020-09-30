Jamal Khashoggi Doc ‘Kingdom Of Silence’ Gets Early Bow For WaPo Readers; IFP Launches Year 2 Of Student Short Film Showcase – Film Briefs

The Washington Post said it will offer a free screening of the Jamal Khashoggi documentary Kingdom of Silence for its subscribers beginning Thursday, the day before the film’s Friday premiere on Showtime.

Friday, October 2 marks the two-year anniversary of the murder of Khashoggi, the dissident Saudi Arabia-born WaPo journalist who had been openly critical of Saudi Arabia’s government and its Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Saudi Arabia and bin Salman denied involvement, but a CIA investigation eventually concluded that the Crown Prince had ordered the murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

The doc, directed by Documenting Hate filmmaker Rick Rowley and executive produced by Alex Gibney in collaboration with Lawrence Wright, explores the history between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to Khashoggi’s death.

For Thursday’s early screening, WaPo subscribers must register early via the newspaper’s website.

Kingdom of Silence premieres on Showtime on Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the trailer here.

***

The Independent Filmmaker Project has launched its second annual Student Short Film Showcase, a program designed to discover and empower inclusive voices in short film storytelling. As part an expansion of the the initiative, the program’s first-year winning films will stream on Focus Features’ digital channels beginning next month.

A total of 20 graduate film schools nationwide will nominate three short films made by current students or recent graduates. Five winning filmmakers will be selected by a jury of filmmakers, professors and critics and announced January 11 at the IFP Gotham Awards.

Winner receive a grant of $10,000 and 12-month slots in JetBlue’s seatback entertainment systems under the “IFP Selects” movie category and on Focus Features’ digital platforms.