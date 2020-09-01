‘Scream’: Jack Quaid To Star in Spyglass Media Group and Paramount’s Horror Relaunch

Jack Quaid, whose hit Amazon show The Boys returns for a second season this Friday, has found his next film role as We are hearing he is set to star in Paramount and Spyglass’ new Scream pic. He joins franchise castmembers David Arquette and Courteney Cox who’ll reprise their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, as well as newcomer Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Throughout four installments, the Scream franchise counts over $600M at the global B.O. The pics were directed by late horrormeister Wes Craven with Williamson penning the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Quaid had his breakout role in HBO’s Vinyl and currently stars in the Amazon hit series The Boys. He is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content. Variety first reported the news.