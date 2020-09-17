Jack Osbourne & Ghost Brothers Open ‘Fright Club’ At Travel Channel From ‘The Dead Files’ Producer Painless

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Osbourne has teamed up with the Ghost Brothers for a new paranormal format at the Travel Channel.

Deadline understands that Osbourne, son of legendary heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne and star of the eponymous MTV reality series, is fronting Fright Club for the Discovery-owned network.

The show will see him partner with the Ghost Brothers – friends Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey, who have had their own show Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests on Travel Channel.

The ten-part series will utilize clips and talk show elements to see the four of them watch paranormal videos together before experts weigh in about how to handle paranormal experiences, providing context and debunking myths.

It has been shot in the studio under COVID-19 friendly health and safety protocols.

Fright Club is the latest paranormal series featuring Osbourne for Travel Channel, which has pivoted hard to the genre over the last couple of years. In August, the network launched The Osbournes Want To Believe, which saw Jack try and persuade his parents to become believers. The show saw Jack show The Talk co-host Sharon and Black Sabbath singer Ozzy videos of supernatural activity to persuade them.

Osbourne also co-hosted and exec produced two seasons of Portals to Hell for Travel. In the show, he teamed up with paranormal researcher and investigator Katrina Weidman to explore and investigate haunted locations. That show is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content.

“I’ve been obsessed with the supernatural ever since I was a kid,” said Osbourne last year as he was promoting that show.

The show is also the latest paranormal series for Painless Productions, which has produced 13 seasons of The Dead Files for Travel Channel and two seasons of The Holzer Files.