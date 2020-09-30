Issa Rae Promotes Scott Free Vet Sara Rastogi To SVP TV At New Hoorae Banner

Hot off Insecure winning its first Emmy earlier this month, Issa Rae has now put her production slate under one HOORAE banner and given a promotion to a valued member of her executive team to help lead the new charge.

Sara Rastogi has been promoted to SVP of Development, HOORAE Film & TV, the newly minted banner announced today. Formerly a VP for Rae, the ex-Scott Free creative executive will report to Montrel McKay, President of HOORAE Film & TV & the one past head of Issa Rae Productions.

“Sara has such great taste and her unique perspective has helped to expand the types of stories we want to champion,” Rae told Deadline of the producer, who was been at her company the past two years. “She has been an incredible team player and leader for us in this space. She and Montrel are a dynamic team and I’m excited to see her thrive in this elevated role.”

“Sara brings a contagious energy and intensity to her work that is invaluable to Hoorae,” WME alum McKay added. “She not only has her finger on the pulse of the best creators and material, but she’s also a gifted strategist who can seamlessly connect the dots on the business end.”

Helping to oversee Rae project’s like Sinkhole, with Universal and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw, and the feature adaptation of Tanya Smith’s upcoming financial thriller memoir, The Ghost in the Machine, Rastogi started her Hollywood career at an intern at Warner Bros TV back in 2010. The Texas-native later moved over to DreamWorks Studios as a story assistant before going to Ridley Scott’s shingle from 2012 to 2018.

With Insecure heading into a fifth season in 2021 and a pretty full dance card otherwise, Rae and her long-time collaborator Deniese Davis brought CAA’s Talitha Watkins onboard in July to be president of the newly formed management division of their 2014 formed ColorCreative banner.

Insecure was nominated for seven Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rae and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Yvonne Orji. The HBO show snagged the trophy in the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series category.