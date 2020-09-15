Israeli Series ‘Goalstar’ To Film Next Season In United Arab Emirates Following Normalization Of Relations Between Countries

On the heels of the historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the two Middle Eastern countries are also set to make TV history. The long-running Israeli docu-reality series Goalstar will film its upcoming season in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first Israeli television production to be shot in the UAE.

The news comes on the day of the signing ceremony at the White House for the agreement brokered by the U.S., in which Israel established formal ties with two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Goalstar, from ADD Content, has been airing since 2012 on Israel’s leading cable network Hot. In each season, a group of celebrities forms a soccer team. Previous seasons of the series, created by Yaron Lichtenstein and Eliav Goldryd, have taken place in Brazil, Thailand, Mexico and Argentina. The current ninth installment, shot in Brazil, is currently airing on Hot.

ADD Content’s production team is currently in discussions with several local UAE companies to shoot the upcoming season in 2021.

“ADD & Hot are extremely excited both on a business level and a national level to collaborate with the UAE on “Goalstar’s” 10th season. With the success of the series in Israel and in light of today’s agreement, we can’t wait to work as colleagues with UAE citizens within their incredible country,” said ADD Co-Founder and Head of International Hadas Mozes-Lichtenstein.

During its successful run to date, Goalstar has logged over 50 million VOD downloads, a 44% share and millions of views across major digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.