Isaiah Washington To Mark Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Corsicana’ Western

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington is stepping behind the camera for Corsicana, a character-driven western which will serve as his feature directorial debut. Washington is also starring in the film alongside Lew Temple, Noel Guglielmi, Billy Blair, Amber McNutt, Stacey Dash, Brooke Anne Smith, Major Dodge, Robert Johnson, Thomas Rochester, and Jason Johnson.

Written by Robert Johnson, the story follows Bass Reeves (Washington), a former slave who became one of the first black Deputy United States Marshals in the American West. Reeves tracks an outlaw gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.

Filming is currently underway. Washington, Johnson, Ryan DeLaney, and Amber McNutt are producing, with McNutt also serving as executive producer.

Washington, repped by Crystal Ship Artist Talent and Anderson & Smith PC, currently stars in CW’s The 100 as well as the new hit series P-Valley on Starz.