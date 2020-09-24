International Emmy Awards Nominations: Glenda Jackson & ‘For Sama’ Among Those Vying For Prizes

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2020, with 44 nominees from 20 countries vying for prizes.

Eye-catching nominations include Oscar-winning Glenda Jackson, who is up for best actress for her role in BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. Jackson has already scooped a BAFTA for the performance in the STV Studios-produced single.

PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama will compete for best documentary, while Showtime’s Back To Life is up for best comedy. In the drama series category, Netflix’s Criminal and Delhi Crime are recognized. The full nominations are below.

The International Emmy Award winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23. Further details will be announced in October.

