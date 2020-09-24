International Emmy Awards Nominations: Glenda Jackson & ‘For Sama’ Among Those Vying For Prizes

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2020, with 44 nominees from 20 countries vying for prizes.
Eye-catching nominations include Oscar-winning Glenda Jackson, who is up for best actress for her role in BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. Jackson has already scooped a BAFTA for the performance in the STV Studios-produced single.
PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama will compete for best documentary, while Showtime’s Back To Life is up for best comedy. In the drama series category, Netflix’s Criminal and Delhi Crime are recognized. The full nominations are below.
The International Emmy Award winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23. Further details will be announced in October.
Related Story
Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Comedy Resumes; HK Disneyland To Re-Open; Channel 4/ITV Investigations Win Int'l Emmys; UKTV Joins CDN -- Global Briefs
Arts Programming
NHK
Japan
Refavela 40
HBO Brasil / Conspiração
Brazil
Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)
Babel Doc / France Televisions
France
Why do we Dance?
Sky Arts Production Hub
United Kingdom
Best Performance By An Actor
Billy Barratt in Responsible Child
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom
Guido Caprino in 1994
Sky / Wildside / Beta Film
Italy
Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2
The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company
Brazil
Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions
India
Best Performance By An Actress
Emma Bading in Play
Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto
Germany
Andrea Beltrão in Hebe
Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros
Brazil
Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing
STV Productions
United Kingdom
Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories
HBO Asia / Birdmandog
Singapore
Comedy
Back to Life
SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.
United Kingdom
Fifty
EndemolShine Israel
Israel
Four More Shots Please
Pritish Nandy Communications Limited
India
Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)
Gullane Entertainment / Netflix
Brazil
Documentary
El Testigo (The Witness)
Caracol Television
Colombia
For Sama
Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline
United Kingdom
Granni-E-minem
Korean Broadcasting System
South Korea
Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)
De Chinezen / VRT
Belgium
Drama Series
Charité 2- Season 2
UFA FICTION GmbH
Germany
Criminal UK
Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix
United Kingdom
Delhi Crime
Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix
India
El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2
HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka
Argentina
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards
Univision / The Latin Recording Academy
USA
La Reina del Sur – Season 2
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos
USA
No te Puedes Esconder
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix
USA
Preso No.1
Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet
USA
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Canta Comigo
Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine
Brazil
Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)
Teddy TV
Norway
MasterChef Thailand – Season 3
Heliconia H Group Company Limited
Thailand
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds
Endemol Shine Australia
Australia
Short-Form Series
Content
Ludo Studio
Australia
#martyisdead
Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic
Czech Republic
Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)
Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow
Argentina
People Like Us – Season 2
Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures
Singapore
Telenovela
Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI
China
Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal
Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)
Globo
Brazil
Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)
Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman
Argentina
TV Movie / Mini-Series
L’Effondrement (The Collapse)
ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+
France
Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar
Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes
Brazil
The Festival of the Little Gods
Tohoku Broadcasting
Japan
Responsible Child
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.