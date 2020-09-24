International Emmy Awards Nominations: Glenda Jackson & ‘For Sama’ Among Those Vying For Prizes

Click to Skip Ad
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2020, with 44 nominees from 20 countries vying for prizes.

Eye-catching nominations include Oscar-winning Glenda Jackson, who is up for best actress for her role in BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing. Jackson has already scooped a BAFTA for the performance in the STV Studios-produced single.

PBS and Channel 4’s Oscar-nominated Syria film For Sama will compete for best documentary, while Showtime’s Back To Life is up for best comedy. In the drama series category, Netflix’s Criminal and Delhi Crime are recognized. The full nominations are below.

The International Emmy Award winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23. Further details will be announced in October.

Arts Programming

Jake and Charice
NHK
Japan

Refavela 40
HBO Brasil / Conspiração
Brazil

Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)
Babel Doc / France Televisions
France

Why do we Dance?
Sky Arts Production Hub
United Kingdom

Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom

Guido Caprino in 1994
Sky / Wildside / Beta Film
Italy

Raphael Logam in Impuros (Impure) – Season 2
The Walt Disney Company / Barry Company
Brazil

Arjun Mathur in Made in Heaven
Excel Media & Entertainment LLP / Tiger Baby Productions
India

Best Performance By An Actress

Emma Bading in Play
Sappralot Productions / Tellux Next / BR / ARD Degeto
Germany

Andrea Beltrão in Hebe
Globo / 20th Century Fox Brazil / Hebe Forever / Labrador Filmes / Loma Filmes / Warner Bros
Brazil

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing
STV Productions
United Kingdom

Yeo Yann Yann in Invisible Stories
HBO Asia / Birdmandog
Singapore

Comedy

Back to Life
SHOWTIME Presents / Two Brothers Pictures Ltd.
United Kingdom

Fifty
EndemolShine Israel
Israel

Four More Shots Please
Pritish Nandy Communications Limited
India

Ninguém tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)
Gullane Entertainment / Netflix
Brazil

Documentary

El Testigo (The Witness)
Caracol Television
Colombia

For Sama
Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / PBS Frontline
United Kingdom

Granni-E-minem
Korean Broadcasting System
South Korea

Terug naar Rwanda (Back to Rwanda)
De Chinezen / VRT
Belgium

Drama Series

Charité 2- Season 2
UFA FICTION GmbH
Germany

Criminal UK
Idiotlamp Productions / Netflix
United Kingdom

Delhi Crime
Ivanhoe Pictures / Golden Karavan / Poor Man’s Productions / Netflix
India

El Jardín de Bronce (The Bronze Garden) – Season 2
HBO Latin America Originals / Pol-ka
Argentina

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards
Univision / The Latin Recording Academy
USA

La Reina del Sur – Season 2
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos
USA

No te Puedes Esconder
Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix
USA

Preso No.1
Telemundo Global Studios / Keshet
USA

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo
Rádio e Televisão Record S.A. / Endemol Shine
Brazil

Folkeopplysningen (The Public Enlightenment)
Teddy TV
Norway

MasterChef Thailand – Season 3
Heliconia H Group Company Limited
Thailand

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds
Endemol Shine Australia
Australia

Short-Form Series

Content
Ludo Studio
Australia

#martyisdead
Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic
Czech Republic

Mil Manos por Argentina (One Thousand Hands for Argentina)
Storylab / Atomic Lab / Flow
Argentina

People Like Us – Season 2
Action for AIDS Singapore / Cheo Pictures / Pilgrim Pictures
Singapore

Telenovela

Chen Xi Yuan (Love And Destiny)
Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / iQIYI
China

Na Corda Bamba (On Thin Ice)
Plural Entertainment Portugal
Portugal

Órfãos da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)
Globo
Brazil

Pequeña Victoria (Victoria Small)
Viacom International Studios / Oficina Burman
Argentina

TV Movie / Mini-Series

L’Effondrement (The Collapse)
ET BIM / STUDIO+ / CANAL+
France

Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar
Globo / Globo Filmes / Bravura Cinematografica / Academia de Filmes
Brazil

The Festival of the Little Gods
Tohoku Broadcasting
Japan

Responsible Child
Kudos / 72 films
United Kingdom

 

