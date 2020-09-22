Inner Voice Artists Signs ‘Paper Boats’ Filmmaking Duo The Munoz Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo-based management outfit Inner Voice Artists has signed Yago and Carlo Munoz Osio, aka the Munoz Brothers, the Mexican directing duo behind indie pic Paper Boats.

The film premiered at HBO’s New York Latino Film Festival in 2019, where it won the Best Feature Award, and also screened at the Indie and Foreign Film Festival in NY among others. Moonrise Pictures in Spain is handling international sales.

The pair run production banner Desierto Films, which also makes music videos, advertising campaigns and has a slate of Mexican and English projects in development.

Inner Voice Artists has also recently signed Colombian-Canadian filmmaker called Andy Alvarez, whose directorial debut short La Mariposa screened at multiple festivals and won awards.