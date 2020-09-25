Imagen Awards Winners List: ‘Dora And The Lost City Of Gold,’ ‘Los Espookys’ Among Honorees

The Imagen Foundation crowned the past year’s best Latino stars and television, film titles on Thursday at the 35th annual Imagen Awards.

The annual awards show, which has gone virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, seeks to award Hollywood titles that highlight stories that reflect the Latino community and Latino stars who have shined on screen. The Imagen Awards also seeks to promote, diversity, equity and inclusion in storytelling.

Diego Luna, Jennifer Lopez and Isabela Moner were among the stars taking home awards at the virtual ceremony. Dora and the Lost City of Gold took home a total of three awards during Thursday’s awards show.

Sergio, Hustlers and Law & Order: SVU were also among the winners at Thursday’s virtual awards ceremony, which streamed live on The Young Turks YouTube channel.

Read the complete list of winners for the 2020 Imagen Awards below.

Best Feature Film

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Best Director – Feature Film

James Bobin, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Wagner Moura, Sergio (Netflix; Black Rabbit Media, Anima Pictures and Itapoan Productions for Netflix)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (STXfilms, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Nuyorican Productions)

Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Best Primetime Program: Drama

Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Best Primetime Program: Comedy

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix; Netflix)

Best Primetime Program: Special, Movie or Limited Series

Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu; Hulu / Blumhouse Television)

Best Director – Television

Norberto Barba, Better Call Saul (AMC; High Bridge Productions; AMC)

Best Actor – Television

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont International Television for Netflix)

Best Actress – Television

Jearnest Corchado, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

John Ortiz, Little America (Apple TV+; Apple / Universal Television)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Manni Perez, Law & Order: SVU (NBC; Wolf Entertainment & Universal Television)

Best Young Actor – Television

Izabella Alvarez, Collisions (Fuse; Widdershins Film, Mitchell Street Pictures, Don’t Foam)

Best Variety or Reality Show

Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA Washington, DC / Distributed nationally by American Public Television; Mexican Table, WETA Washington, DC, and FRANK.)

Best Children’s Programming

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

Best Informational Program

VOCES: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (PBS; Latino Public Broadcasting, PBS SoCal)

Best Documentary

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic; Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Best Documentary Films)

Best Commercial Advertisement or Social Awareness Campaign

Chain of Heroes (Orci Studios)

Best Music Composition for Film or TV

Angélica Negrón, Independent Lens (PBS series Independent Lens; Nantes Media, LLC)

Best Music Supervision for Film or TV

Javier Índice Nuño and Joe Rodriguez, Los Espookys (HBO, HBO in association with Mas Mejor, Antigravico and Broadway Video)

Best Short Film

Acuitzeramo (Miguel Angel Caballero; Cabaldana Alchemy)

Best Web Series

Thanks a Million (Quibi; Nuyorican Productions, B17 Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative)

Best Student Film

Milk Teeth (Felipe Vargas, Nick Lopez, Brendan Bennett, and Jamie McNeill; University of Southern California)