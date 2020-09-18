Romantic Mystery ‘I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah’ From Ilana Wolpert, Rachel Bloom, Debbie Liebling In The Works At The CW

EXCLUSIVE: The CW is getting back into business with the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend gang.

The network has put in development romantic mystery comedy drama I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah. The show was created by Ilana Wolpert, who was an assistant on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She will write and exec produce with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Rachel Bloom exec producing alongside PEN15 exec producer Debbie Liebling.

The show comes from CBS Television Studios.

It follows a young woman on the cusp of college graduation, who, after being romantically rejected by her best friend, becomes obsessed with a dancer from her bat mitzvah, leading her and her friends down a dangerous rabbit hole of criminal conspiracy. Inspired by real events, it calls into question the stories we tell ourselves and the lengths we’ll go to delay dealing with reality.

It comes after musical comedy drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which ran for four seasons on The CW, came to an end in 2019.

Wolpert got her start as an assistant on the show before serving as a writer on Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Bloom’s first book, a collection of personal essays titled I Want To Be Where the Normal People Are, will be published by Grand Central Publishing in November. On the television side, earlier this year, she was set to star and exec produce Mother Mary, a pilot order for Pop TV from Casey Feigh, Dan Gregor and Betsy Sodaro.

It marks Liebling’s second development at The CW this development season. The former Comedy Central, Fox and Universal Pictures exec is also exec producing GG (Goodgame), a gaming industry drama from Kim Moses, J Moses, Daisy Gardner and CBS Television Studios.

Wolpert is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorneys Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Bloom is represented by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Liebling is represented by Ziffren Britthenham.