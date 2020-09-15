IFC Films To Deliver Holiday Cheer With Docu ‘Dear Santa’

IFC Films is getting into the holiday spirit a little early as it has acquired the North American rights to documentary Dear Santa directed by Dana Nachman (Pick of the Litter, Batkid Begins). The family-friendly Christmas feature docu takes a look at Operation Santa, a 100-year-old program of the United States Postal Service which connects children with Kris Kringle himself. Dear Santa will kick off the holiday season with its December 4 release date.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the USPS makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children’s dreams come true. In 2019, Nachman received unprecedented access to the beloved program to make the docu. From big metropolitan cities to small towns, the film takes audiences on a magical journey as it spotlights various Operation Santa Centers all across the country.

The film highlights letters where a child is asking for something poignant, something that goes beyond the common wish for a toy. Santa will explain how he enlists kind-hearted strangers across the country for these special requests while he concentrates on toy making, and his demanding delivery schedule. The docu captures the warmth and spirit of the season and this tradition — and we definitely could use something like that right now.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dana once again, this time on Dear Santa, which puts a spotlight on the incredible individuals behind projects like Operation Santa,” said Arianna Bocco EVP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films. “Dana is a documentarian who reminds us continually of the importance of community and we are certain this film will bring joy to viewers of all ages this holiday season.”

Nachman added, “I have had the absolute honor of being able to work on Dear Santa for the last 10-months. The opportunity to dive into a story that highlights the best of humanity during one of our nation’s darkest times has been an immeasurable gift. I am so thrilled that Dear Santa will now go out into the world and be a gift for audiences everywhere!”

This marks the second collaboration between IFC Films and Nachman. Their aforementioned film Pick of the Litter grossed over $1 million in the global theatrical box office, on demand and on digital.

Nachman’s credits include Witch Hunt, Love Hate Love, The Human Experiment, Washed Away, Hook Up 2.0 and The Final Show.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco with ICM Partners and Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.