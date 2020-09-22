ICM Signs ‘We Are Who We Are’ Actress Jordan Kristine Seamón

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Jordan Kristine Seamón, one of the stars of We Are Who We Are, the eight-part series from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

HBO

The coming-of-age drama is about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy. It explores friendship, first love, and all the unknowns of being a teenager, which could happen anywhere, but in this case, happens to be in this little slice of America in Italy.

The series is currently available on HBO.

Seamón, also a singer and songwriter, released her debut solo album Identity Crisis earlier this month. She co-authored the book Daddy’s Big Secret: Jordan Learns the Truth, with her father Jermaine, which tells the story of Jermaine’s struggles with Dyslexia.

She continues to be repped by The Nord Group.