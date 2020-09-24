ICM Partners Signs ‘ZeroZeroZero’ Breakout Star Harold Torres

EXCLUSIVE: Harold Torres has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. Torres is currently receiving rave reviews for his chillingly brilliant turn as a Narco enforcer in Amazon’s limited series ZeroZeroZero. The series was created by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli, and Mauricio Katz; Andrea Riseborough and Dane DeHaan also star.

While the show features incredible performances across the board, Torres stole every scene he was in. Following the show’s premiere in April, Torres quickly was on every agencies radar and seemed like only a matter of time before he was signed by one of the majors.

The three-time Ariel Award nominated Torres has appeared in more than 30 films in his native Mexico, including Rudo Y Cursi alongside Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna, as well as Cary Joji Fukunaga’s debut feature Sin Nombre. In 2013 he won the actor prize at the 2013 Morelia Film Festival for his role in González: falsos profetas. Other recent television credits include a starring role in the History Channel miniseries Texas Rising with Bill Paxton, and in the Netflix series Ingobernable and El Chapo.

Torres graduated with a BFA in Acting at the Centro Universitario de Teatro (CUT or University Theater Center) at the UNAM (Mexico’s National Autonomous University) and is based in Mexico City.

He is additionally represented by Jimmy Miller, John Tynan, and Jeremy Berney at Mosaic.