IFC Midnight Acquires ‘Hunter Hunter’ Thriller With Devon Sawa And Nick Stahl

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films’ genre label IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to Hunter Hunter, the thriller written and directed by Shawn Linden that stars Devon Sawa and Nick Stahl. IFC, which saw success during the lockdown with Dave Franco’s The Rental, Relic and The Wretched, will release it December 18 in theaters and on demand.

The film centers on a family living in the remote wilderness as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan) and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf and Joseph leaves them behind to track it. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him, and their paranoia only grows when a man (Stahl) who has been severely injured and left for dead shows up on their doorstep.

Juliette Hagopian, Neil Elman and Linden are producers. Jennifer Westin, Hannah Pillemer, Tony Vassiliadis and Fernando Szew at MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd are executive producers.

“Hunter Hunter has been over 10 years in the making, and we’re looking forward to now collaborating with IFC Midnight on another leg of that journey,” Linden said. “In this film, I really wanted to explore the depths of human nature, specifically the capacity for cruelty that separates us from the rest of the natural world. It’s a thrill to finally bring it to audiences, and I hope it serves to thoroughly creep them out.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Aijah Keith and Adam Koehler with Endeavor Content and MarVista’s Michol Hatwan.