Hulu Buys Michael Sheen & David Tennant Lockdown Comedy ‘Staged’ For U.S. Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: Staged, the Michael Sheen and David Tennant-starring lockdown comedy that has been a breakout hit after broadcasting on BBC One in the UK, has landed a U.S. streaming deal with Hulu.

Rainmaker Content, the recently launched international distributor specializing in drama, factual and special event programming, boarded the project’s sales rights back in June and has now also closed deals with Shout! Studios (Home Entertainment and TV in North America), Netflix (UK secondary rights), ABC (Australian TV) and Huanxi Media Group (all rights in China).

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn and write and directed by Evans, the 6×22’ series chronicles the cast of a furloughed West End theatre production during the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton also feature.

The show has been viewed more than 20 million times in the UK, according to the producers. It is an Infinity Hill and GCB Films production.