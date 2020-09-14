Hulu Acquires 100 Hours Of Vice TV Content, First Deal For Newly Launched Distribution Arm

EXCLUSIVE: Vice’s fledgling TV distribution division has got off to a productive start with a big package deal with Hulu.

The U.S. streamer has picked up 100 hours of Vice TV shows including the likes of breakout wrestling doc series Dark Side of the Ring.

It marks Vice Distribution’s first deal since it launched in July. The division was established by former ITV Studios exec Bea Hegedus, who joined as SVP, Global Head of Distribution, Vice Studios. She negotiated the deal along with Morgan Hertzan, EVP and GM of Vice TV and VP Business and Legal Affairs Jason Guberman.

Other shows featured in the deal include F*ck That’s Delicious, Bong Appetit, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia and Weediquette.

It is the latest agreement by the youth media company and the streamer and comes after Vice TV launched on Hulu’s live streaming service.

Bea Hegedus said, “I am delighted that this new deal continues our successful and long standing partnership with Hulu, home to some of the best content in the U.S. and around the world, which will see a collection of compelling, unique and provocative programming from Vice TV reach millions of subscribers.”