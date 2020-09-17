Black List Screenwriter Evan Mirzai Joins Pilot ‘Bound For Glory’ As Executive Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Evan Mirzai, who has made The Black List four times and founded the House of M production banner, has signed on to executive produce and write on the indie pilot Bound For Glory, from producing and acting duo Michael Naizu and Derik Young. Mirzai is looking to take the original pilot to series.

Bound For Glory is set in present-day Los Angeles and follows a young, idealistic Asian-American actor (Naizu) who refuses to compromise with the industry’s subjugation of him based on existing prejudices and judgmental tropes. Struggling financially, he is faced with a decision to conform or stay true to his convictions.

The pilot is a passion project for Naizu and Young and marks their first project which was funded by sweat equity and out of their own pockets. The initial version of the pilot has already received acclaim and awards at various festivals including the Independent Shorts Awards and Indie Short Fest. The Asian American team wrote, starred, directed, edited and scored the project and was directed by John Wilcox. Kristen Vaganos co-stars.

“We hope Bound For Glory follows the success of shows like Normal People, Ramy, Atlanta, Room 104 and How to Make it In America, which created a foundation for what successful ‘independent television’ looks like,” said Naizu and Young, who also founded PinkHouse Productions. “Never before has there been such an opportunity to define what a hit series looks like, especially from an Asian-American point of view.”

“What these two impressive, young creatives have done, in a time of unprecedented chaos, is nothing short of amazing,” said Mirzai. “As an Iranian-American creative in my own right, I was immediately interested in helping to bring this pilot from the independent market to the television world as the story’s focus is on fighting racial discrimination against marginalized groups in Hollywood. A fight I’m already a part of.”

Mirzai recently helped reboot American Pie for Netflix and is currently packaging his transmedia IP Bad Ass and Blind Eye for the comic-to-TV market. He is the executive producer of Melodysheep’s Origins: The Journey of Humankind which is currently streaming on Disney+. He is currently shopping his TV series The Weight.

Naizu is repped by Jacqueline Kim of Innovative Artists and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin. Mirzai and House of M are repped by EVP Alison Buck, Jonathan Groce, and Brian Judy of Bohemia Group and GGSSC.