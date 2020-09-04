‘Home & Family’ Returns To Production, Sets Season 9 Premiere Date On Hallmark Channel

Home & Family is headed back home. Hallmark Channel’s flagship daytime lifestyle series has returned to production at its Universal Studios set, and Season 9 will premiere at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14.

Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison are returning as hosts for the new season, which was greenlighted in July. Watch a preview above.

“We are thrilled to be returning to our home for the new season,” executive producer Tracy Verna Soiseth said. “Home & Family is a daily destination of comfort television, and we are very happy to be returning with two hours of daily interviews, cooking segments, DIY crafts and our hugely popular animal adoptions.”

Home & Family, which earned a Daytime Emmy nom for Outstanding Lifestyle Program in 2018, had been dark for the past few months amid the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown. A daily series featuring the cast called At Home with Our Family has run across the show’s social media platforms in the interim.

Premiere-week guests include Jenna Bush Hager, Danica McKellar, celebrity chefs Jet Tila, Carla Hall, Buddy Valastro, Curtis Stone, Rashad Jennings and Dennis Quaid.

