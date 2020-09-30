Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Disney Plans 28,000 Layoffs In U.S. Parks Biz Hard Hit By COVID

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Borat' Sequel Acquired By Amazon Studios; Sacha Baron Cohen Film Will Bow On Prime Video Before Election Day

Read the full story

Hollywood Slams Trump’s Failure To Condemn White Supremacists During First Night Of Presidential Debates

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump CSPAN

Refresh for updates: During the first night of the 2020 presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump hesitated and failed to condemn white supremacists, when asked if he would by his opponent and moderator Chris Wallace. Instead, he addressed a specific group of right-wing organization, namely the Proud Boys, and asked that they stand down.

Upon hearing Trump’s statement, Hollywood and political figures took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Among those blasting Trump on social media are Lena Waithe, Robin Thede, Mark Ruffalo and Jenny Yang.

“He couldn’t denounce white supremacy. I can turn this off now,” Waithe tweeted Tuesday evening.

Josh Gad asked fans and followers to consider the two candidates before they cast their votes.

“Tonight, we either choose a man who has principle or one who can’t bring himself to call white supremicists, “white supremacists.” THATS it. That’s the choice,” he tweeted.

Read more reactions below.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad