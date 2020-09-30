Hollywood Slams Trump’s Failure To Condemn White Supremacists During First Night Of Presidential Debates

Refresh for updates: During the first night of the 2020 presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump hesitated and failed to condemn white supremacists, when asked if he would by his opponent and moderator Chris Wallace. Instead, he addressed a specific group of right-wing organization, namely the Proud Boys, and asked that they stand down.

Upon hearing Trump’s statement, Hollywood and political figures took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Among those blasting Trump on social media are Lena Waithe, Robin Thede, Mark Ruffalo and Jenny Yang.

“He couldn’t denounce white supremacy. I can turn this off now,” Waithe tweeted Tuesday evening.

Josh Gad asked fans and followers to consider the two candidates before they cast their votes.

Related Story Presidential Debate #1 Review: Donald Trump Rants, Joe Biden Plays POTUS & Chris Wallace Loses Control

“Tonight, we either choose a man who has principle or one who can’t bring himself to call white supremicists, “white supremacists.” THATS it. That’s the choice,” he tweeted.

Read more reactions below.

FOR THE RECORD, HE DID NOT CONDEMN WHITE SUPREMACY — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 30, 2020

He couldn’t denounce white supremacy. I can turn this off now. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 30, 2020

So everyone saw Trump refuse to denounce white supremacy on live television, right? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 30, 2020

His message to white supremacists was “STAND BY”. This is terrifying. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 30, 2020

Tonight, we either choose a man who has principle or one who can’t bring himself to call white supremicists, “white supremacists.” THATS it. That’s the choice. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 30, 2020

I want to live in a country where my President is not afraid to call white supremacists and Nazis racists thugs and terrorists and then do everything he can to stop them. #WithBidenWeCan #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

When asked to condemn white supremacy the president of United States would not do it but he did say “stand back and stand by.” Even white supremacists are confused. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020

Trump didn't condemn white supremacists. He told 'em to wait for their cue. #Debates2020 https://t.co/JSpBCvcEs8 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

This photo was taken moments after Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. Please vote! https://t.co/kYXZaXTIdx #Debates2020 #debate #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/9MlHf4Ms1z — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) September 30, 2020

"Proud boys stand by" Trump can't even say "white supremacists stand down." #Debates2020 — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) September 30, 2020

Wow once again @realDonaldTrump refuses to condemn white supremicists. #Debate2020 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 30, 2020

Trump won’t condemn white supremacists… and the moderator moves on… — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2020

Did he just tell the proud boys to stand by? — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) September 30, 2020

Did the President of the United States just instruct a white supremacist group to “stand by”? — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists tonight. He wouldn’t. He must be defeated. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 30, 2020