Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AP Photo/Caron Creighton

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today at 87. Tributes from friends, colleagues, fans and Hollywood figures are flooding social media. Take a look at a sampling below.

Ginsburg long had been a champion for equal rights, dating to the days when she graduated at the top of her law school class but then couldn’t find work at a law firm because the places she applied would hire a woman for the job. She moderate-to-liberal force on the high court since her nomination by President Clinton in 1993. Among the causes she championed from the bench were health care for low- and middle-income families, marriage rights and discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in the workplace.

Presidential historian John Meacham said on MSNBC Friday night, “The country, I think, should rightly pause and mourn this remarkably pioneering life, which was given to a realization that what Thomas Jefferson wrote in a different era could mean real change and real possibility from era to era to era.”

In Sundance two years ago for the debut of the RBG documentary, Ginsburg was a rock star among rock stars. The film was was introduced by a praise-filled Robert Redford himself who said, “I can’t think of any greater honor than to introduce a person I so admire.”

That documentary was directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the latter of whom tweeted twice about the news of Ginsburg’s death broke on Friday.

Here are just some of the deluge of reactions and tributes posted this evening:

Surely the smartest and toughest person I'll ever have the privilege to know. Rest in Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/TV7DpPQCk0 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace justice Ginsberg. You were a champion and a hero. Thank you for your tireless work https://t.co/5v32VgODTg — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

One of the most beautiful and interesting modern public friendships was that between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her ideological opposite Antonin Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. I always loved their relationship. Let this part of their legacy be an example to us all — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 19, 2020

My friends, the great "Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease." There are no words. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020

FUCK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 18, 2020

NO! Fuck no no no no! Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 : NPR https://t.co/lL9hdjQt6h — Tanya Saracho (@TanyaSaracho) September 18, 2020

Fuck — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2020

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay? (fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

2020 is the Ishtar of years. If Ishtar jumped off the screen to murder everyone in the theater. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) September 18, 2020

That is a rallying cry if I ever heard one. NEW President installed. That's practically an endorsement. LET'S GO! https://t.co/e69v29IQ8R — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) September 18, 2020

Baruch dayan emet. Her memory is already a blessing. — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) September 18, 2020

Dear God…. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 18, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman. But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed. RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was our friend and neighbor. An intellectual giant, she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a tremendous champion of women’s rights throughout her career. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 19, 2020

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87. She was a jewel for justice,highly principled & held an expansive view of America&the world. She was a champion for equality including race&gender. She ruled for the common people.We miss her already.#RIP #RBG pic.twitter.com/dL2DhgV86B — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 19, 2020