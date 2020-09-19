Click to Skip Ad
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies; Industry & Beltway React

Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Tom Tapp, Erik Pedersen

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Ginsburg says she hopes the traditional "bipartisan spirit" of congressional hearings for judges will once again prevail rather than recent votes thAP Photo/Caron Creighton

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died today at 87. Tributes from friends, colleagues, fans and Hollywood figures are flooding social media. Take a look at a sampling below.

Ginsburg long had been a champion for equal rights, dating to the days when she graduated at the top of her law school class but then couldn’t find work at a law firm because the places she applied would hire a woman for the job. She moderate-to-liberal force on the high court since her nomination by President Clinton in 1993. Among the causes she championed from the bench were health care for low- and middle-income families, marriage rights and discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in the workplace.

Presidential historian John Meacham said on MSNBC Friday night, “The country, I think, should rightly pause and mourn this remarkably pioneering life, which was given to a realization that what Thomas Jefferson wrote in a different era could mean real change and real possibility from era to era to era.”

In Sundance two years ago for the debut of the RBG documentary, Ginsburg was a rock star among rock stars. The film was was introduced by a praise-filled Robert Redford himself who said, “I can’t think of any greater honor than to introduce a person I so admire.”

That documentary was directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the latter of whom tweeted twice about the news of Ginsburg’s death broke on Friday.

Here are just some of the deluge of reactions and tributes posted this evening:

Thank you. We got it from here.

