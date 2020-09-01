ABC To Air Special Episodes Of ‘Holey Moley’ In Celebration Of Season Finale

ABC tees up two special episodes of its mini-golf competition show Holey Moley for September.

In celebration of the upcoming Holey Moley season finale, ABC will air episodes that give viewers an inside look at some of the season’s fan favorites and wackiest moments. Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One will air Sept. 10 following the season finale. Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux is set to air the week after on Sept. 17.

The two special episodes will see hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore comment on the season highlights and answer questions from Holey Moley fans. Set to make appearances during the special Holey Moley epsidoes are Stephen Curry and Jeannie Mai.

New Holey Moley episodes will air on ABC starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

The ABC competition show is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers.

Watch Riggle and Tessitore tease the special episodes above.