‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter Inks Overall Deal With Lionsgate TV

Hightown creator Rebecca Cutter is expanding her relationship with Lionsgate Television, signing a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the praised Starz series. Under the pact, Cutter will develop and produce premium scripted series for Lionsgate’s television slate across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Cutter is creator, writer and producer of Starz’s Hightown, executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Monica Raymund. The series, which is coming off a strong first season in viewership, was recently renewed for Season 2.

“Rebecca has a powerful creative voice and unique vision that embraces bold, provocative and exciting stories that are also empowering,” said Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst. “We’re humbled that she’s chosen us as her creative home and look forward to working together on creating more premium content that resonates with television viewers everywhere.”

Cutter is known for her work as producer and writer on the Emmy-winning series Gotham for Fox. She was also a writer on the multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series The Mentalist, which ran for seven seasons. Other projects include the film thriller Besties and shorts Eating and Rancho Cucamonga.

“I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with the Lionsgate family, which truly encourages collaboration and enables storytellers to push the envelope through their content unapologetically,” said Cutter. “Together, we’ll continue to bring dynamic stories and multidimensional characters that challenge and excite television audiences.”

Cutter is repped by Rain Management Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.