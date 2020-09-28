Hideout Pictures Picks Up Kevin Steverson Sci-Fi Book Series ‘Salvage Title’

EXCLUSIVE: Hideout Pictures has acquired the rights to Kevin Steverson’s sci-fi book series Salvage Title.

The first book centers around Harmon Tomeral, an orphan turned space academy pilot, who faces an uphill battle in regards to going to space. Harmon and his friend compete in a Top Fleet Marine competition whereby the winner gets 100,000 credits, which would just be enough to start their own salvage company. If they could build a mech and win the competition, they’re set. But the fleet had already shown they didn’t want Harmon in space, however, it’s a good thing his friends and crew were very much against fleet regulations.

Hideout will develop Salvage Title as a feature film, with graphic novelist Doug Wagner penning the script. The project will be produced by Hideout Pictures’ CEO Shannon Houchins, Trevor O’Neil and Potsy Ponciroli.

Said Houchins, “Kevin is a tremendous storyteller and we had been tracking Salvage Title knowing that Doug is the perfect person to adapt the property for the television/film.”

Salvage Title reps the second novel series that Hideout Pictures has optioned to be developed as a feature film. Late last year, Hideout acquired the rights to the graphic novel series Kill Whitey Donovan.

Hideout Pictures is focused on acquiring IP to be developed as television and feature film projects, as well as provide equity and gap financing to projects across all multimedia platforms. In addition to the acquisitions of Salvage Title and Kill Whitey Donovan, Hideout Pictures previously provided financing on a number of projects including Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, 3022, Ted K and more.