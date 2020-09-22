Helen Mirren-Narrated Docu ‘Escape From Extinction’ To Hit Theaters This Fall Via Concert Films

The nonfiction feature, produced and directed by Matthew R. Brady of MRB Productions, explores what scientists are calling a ‘Sixth Mass Extinction .’ This docu, which includes rare footage of endangered animals, shows the work of major zoological organizations known as nature’s last arks of hope in preserving one million species on the brink of disappearing forever.

Says Executive Producer Dr. Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., president and CEO of American Humane, “We are excited to share Escape from Extinction with theatrical audiences across the country. We hope this incredible film will inspire them to take action to protect and preserve critical species on the brink of disappearing.”