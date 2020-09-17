Heidi Schreck’s ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ Film Adaptation Gets Amazon Prime Video Debut As Playwright Signs Exclusive Deal

A filmed version of Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed, Tony-nominated Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me will premiere Oct. 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer said today in announcing a new overall deal with the playwright-actress.

The Amazon Studios deal will have Schreck creating content that will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

The 2019 Broadway production was filmed during its final week at the Helen Hayes Theater by director Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Can You Ever Forgive Me?). The Oct. 16 debut on Amazon Prime will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The play – not quite a one-woman show, but very nearly – features Schreck as she recounts her teenage, tuition-paying fascination with Contitutional debate competitions. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Constitution uses both comedy and intense personal reflection to chart the impact the founding document has had on four generations of women in Schreck’s family. Schreck was Tony Award-nominated for both the play and her performance.

In a statement, Schreck said, “I’m delighted with how beautifully Mari Heller has translated Constitution to the screen and I’m thankful to Big Beach and Amazon Studios for making it possible to share the show with more people — especially right now when we can’t gather together in theaters.

Schreck also that she will donate part of her proceeds from the film to the Broadway Cares COVID Relief Fund and to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s voting rights initiative.

The hit Broadway production recouped its $2.5 million capitalization in July 2019, six weeks before the end of the engagement, delivering a full return of capital to investors.

The executive producers of the film are Schreck, Heller, Robin Schwartz, Kyle Laursen, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub. The special was directed by Heller and produced by Big Beach and Defiant By Nature, Heller’s newly launched production company. The producers of the Broadway production – Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross – also serve as producers of the filmed version.

Directed for the stage by Oliver Butler, Constitution also features actors Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.

“Heidi Schreck is one of today’s most relevant and original voices, and What the Constitution Means to Me delivers a point of view that is equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking and hopeful,”

said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We are proud to bring the award-winning Broadway show to the screen for Prime Video and we know that Schreck’s next projects will embody the same intelligence and humanity.”

Schreck’s other credits include the plays Grand Concourse, Creature, and There Are No More Big Secrets. Her screenwriting credits include I Love Dick, Billions, Nurse Jackie and shows in development with Amazon Studios, Big Beach, Imagine Television and A24.