Hedge Fund Billionaire & Range Media Partners Investor Steve Cohen Buys Mets After Finalizing $2.4 Billion Deal

The New York Mets said Monday that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has reached a deal to purchase the team.

“The Sterling Partners have signed an agreement with Steve Cohen pursuant to which Mr. Cohen would purchase the New York Mets,” the team’s official Twitter posted. “The sale transaction is subject to the approval of the Major League Baseball Club Owners.”

Cohen will take over ownership of the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families. Fred Wilpon served as CEO and owner of the team with son Jeff Wilpon the COO. Fred Wilpon’s brother-in-law Saul Katz is team president.

Cohen, whose February attempt to buy the team fell through, finally reached a deal to buy the Mets for about $2.42 billion, NBC reported.

“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen said in the Mets’ Twitter post.

In addition to making waves in the baseball world, Cohen has been making moves over in Hollywood: He and former CAA TV agent Pete Micelli earlier this month launched a management venture, Range Media Partners, that has attracted several principal agent from major agencies including WME and UTA.