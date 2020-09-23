42 Appoints Time’s Up UK Chair Heather Rabbatts As Non-Executive Chair Of The Board

EXCLUSIVE: UK and LA-based management and production firm 42 has appointed Heather Rabbatts as non-executive chair to the board.

Rabbatts’ prolific career spans a number of different sectors including law, sports, government and media. She is currently MD of film and TV production company Cove Pictures, where she recently produced The Drifters and The Bad Ass Librarians Of Timbuktu, which is in post-production.

In 2018, Rabbatts became Chair of Time’s Up UK and joined Time’s Up’s global board. She also currently chairs the board of Soho Theatre, is chair of specialist sports agency Vero Communications and recently established the Women’s Sports Group, a new venture designed to create opportunities to enhance women’s sport.

Rabbatts started out in law, then became a government advisor and was the youngest CEO of a Local Authority. She was the first woman and person of color in 150 years on the board of the English Football Association and has served on a number of boards including the Bank of England, the Royal Opera House, the BBC and Grosvenor Estates GBI. She also commissioned content as a senior executive at Channel 4 Television.

Rabbatts said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a brilliant company in 42. They have managed to achieve amazing progress in such a short period of time, bridging the gap between talent management and production. Their innovative approach as a company is inspiring and they have been resilient to the challenges imposed by COVID-19. I am looking forward to working with them as we take these next steps.”

Kate Buckley, co-founder of 42 said: “We are extremely fortunate and excited to have Heather join 42. Not only does she have extensive experience and knowledge across many different sectors, she understands and shares the ethos of 42, the changes that need to take place structurally in the industry and has the wherewithal to help us navigate that path.”

42, which has deals with Netflix and MGM, is currently in post-production on movies including Night Teeth and Outside The Wire, and is due to go into production on Letitia Wright starrer Silent Twins in January of next year. Clients include Michael Caine, Nicholas Hoult, Lynne Ramsay and Noel Clarke.