Heather Graham Joins Sam Worthington In ‘The Last Son Of Isaac LeMay’

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham is saddling up for The Last Son of Isaac LeMay, the western action film starring Sam Worthington, Thomas Jane and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly).

Donnybrook helmer Tim Sutton is directing the film, currently in pre-production, from a Black List script by Greg Johnson.

Set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century, the pic centers on LeMay (Worthington), a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy who hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder and targeting his son Cal (Baker) next. With bounty hunters and the enigmatic Sheriff Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course toward a brutal game of cat-and-mouse.

Graham will play Anna, Cal’s mother.

“I’m thrilled to get a chance to work with Heather, an actress who has created so many memorable characters in a number of iconic American movies throughout her career,” Sutton said. “I believe she’ll do it again in Lemay.”

Andre Relis, Luke Schuetzle, and Jib Polhemus are producing the film. Relis and Graham also worked together on the forthcoming conspiracy thriller Wander.

“This is going to be my second film with Heather,” Relis said, “and after seeing her impeccable performance in Wander, she was my first choice for the role of Anna.”

Relis’ sales company VMI Worldwide will be handling sales. David Von Ancken, Courtney Lauren Penn, and Brandon Burrow will serve as executive producers.

Graham, who can be seen in the Netflix rom-coms Desperados and Love, Guaranteed, is repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes. She also appears in the soon-to-be-released Stephen King adaptation The Stand for CBS All Access.