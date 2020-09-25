HBO Max Poised To Board Channel 4’s James McAvoy-Voiced Reality Show ‘The Bridge’

HBO Max is set to become a co-production partner on its first British unscripted show by climbing aboard The Bridge, Channel 4’s reality show from Banijay Group producer Workerbee.

Narrated by James McAvoy, the format sees 12 strangers come together on the banks of a picturesque lake in the British countryside where they will need to work together to build a bridge in 20 days to an island 250 meters away.

Based on a format originally created by Zeppelin, a Banijay Iberia company, each person in the winning team votes for who they think is the most deserving of a £100,000 ($128,000) prize. The winner then decides whether to keep the cash or share it.

HBO Max’s deal is not yet finalized, but the WarnerMedia streamer has indicated its willingness to work with British talent on original shows. International originals chief Jen Kim teased HBO Max’s involvement in a UK competition series at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month.

The Bridge made its international debut in Spain in 2017 and aired for two series on Movistar+’s #0 where it is known locally as El Puente. The format also sold to France’s M6.

UK trade Broadcast first reported HBO Max’s involvement in the UK version.