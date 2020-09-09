HBO Max Hands MGM Script To Series Order For Adaptation Of Mystery Novel ‘The Westing Game’

The Westing Game is getting a small screen adaptation after HBO Max handed MGM and UA Television a script to series order.

The classic novel, which was written by Ellen Raskin and first published in 1978, follows the bizarre chain of events that begins when 16 people gather for the reading of a millionaire.

No one knows why eccentric, game-loving millionaire Samuel W. Westing has chosen a virtual stranger, and a possible murderer, to inherit his vast fortune by playing one last game.

It’s described as a Knives Out-meets-Agatha Christie ensemble mystery-comedy. The book won the Newbery Medal and was number one among all-time children’s novels by School Library Journal in 2012.

Julie Corman, who owns the rights to the novel, will serve as executive producer on the series. Corman, producer of films including Crazy Mama and The Lady In Red and wife of Roger Corman, produced a TV movie adaptation of the book in 1997 starring actors including Ray Walston, Ashley Peldon, Diane Ladd and Shane West.

HBO Max, MGM and Corman are currently interviewing writers and directors who will adapt the book for television.

Julie Corman is represented by Northside Services.