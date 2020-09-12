HBO Max Greenlights ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3: DC’s Misfit Superheroes Set Return To Save The World – DC FanDome

DC’s strangest group of heroes are coming back! HBO Max has ordered a third season of Doom Patrol where we will get to see the most unique heroes in the DC Universe return and save the world. And based on the video announcement above, they will return in 2021.

In Doom Patrol, the aforementioned ragtag group of superhero outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade). All of them have experienced trauma that gave them their special abilities, but with the guidance of The Chief (Timothy Dalton), they come together to help investigate phenomena as unique as them. When The Chief disappears, they spring into action when Cyborg presents them with a mission they can’t refuse.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor,” said Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver. “And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max.”

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

In season two the team attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief, while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.