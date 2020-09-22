HBO Greenlights Investigative Beauty Industry Docuseries From ‘On The Record’ Filmmakers

HBO Max has given a green light to Not So Pretty, a four-episode half-hour investigative docuseries about the beauty industry, from Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s Jane Doe Films (On The Record, The Hunting Ground) and Entertainment One. The series is currently in production.



Not So Pretty will bring awareness to the lurking dangers in the commodities we all use every day without question for makeup, skin-care, nails, and hair, marking the first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry, according to producers. Dick and Ziering will take the “industry to task via rigorous investigations, incisive wit and emotional storytelling to inform audiences of the hidden hazards of and safe, budget-friendly alternatives for their daily products.”

Produced by eOne, the documentary is helmed and executive produced by Dick and Ziering. Tara Long of eOne will also executive produce.

“Not So Pretty is a landmark exposé that will both captivate and educate viewers,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are masters of investigative storytelling and prime to reveal the unknown threats that affect us all. This series gives us the opportunity to spark change and arm consumers with the knowledge needed to make smarter personal care choices. We are pleased to continue our relationship with them after the acclaimed release of On The Record.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kirby, Amy and the HBO Max team on this distinctly important project, added Tara Long, eOne’s President of Global Unscripted TV. Not So Pretty is not just a gripping docuseries but also a vehicle to generate a crucial awareness among consumers. We can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”