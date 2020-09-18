Harvey Weinstein Stripped Of Honorary Award From Queen Elizabeth II

Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary CBE following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

An announcement in The London Gazette confirmed that British monarch Queen Elizabeth II has annulled the award, which was originally bestowed in 2004 for services to the film industry.

Disgraced mogul Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March following multiple investigations into abuse and harassment.

Weinstein faces additional criminal charges in Los Angeles, though extradition proceedings have been delayed until December due to the pandemic.

The British Film Institute recently rescinded Weinstein’s Fellowship, which they had awarded him in 2002.

Those to have been stripped of royal honors in the past include convicted sex offender Rolf Harris and former banking CEO Fred Goodwin for his role in the collapse of the Royal Bank Of Scotland.