‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max As DC Universe Transitions Out Of Scripted Originals

Adult animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season — but not on DC Universe. The third season will premiere on HBO Max with the announcement Friday that DC Universe is moving out of scripted original series and will transition solely to comic book subscription service DC Universe Infinite.

DC Universe Infinite is set to launch on January 21, 2021, with more than 24,000 comic books, along with digital-first comics, exclusive access to DC fan events, and a stream of recently released comics six months after the physical versions hit store shelves. Following its initial launch, DC Universe Infinite will begin expanding globally in summer 2021.

The writing had been on the wall for the once high-flying DC Universe following Time Warner’s acquisition by AT&T when the emphasis was put on a launching broad SVOD offering, which became HBO Max. DC Universe stopped ordering new scripted series, with most of its existing ones ones getting a second window. Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn were streaming on both HBO Max and DCU. Stargirl got a successful second run on the CW before becoming a CW original. Titans had remained the only series exclusive to DCU.

HBO Max will now be the home of extensive DC-branded content, new and classic series as well as all DC Universe originals, including Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Titans Seasons 1-3, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC’s Stargirl Season 1.



Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, will be a Max Original going forward, and all three seasons of the show will be available. Cuoco has served as executive producer during the first two seasons along with Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register.

DC Universe Infinite subscribers will have earlier access to new Digital First comics that include titles such as Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, DCeased: Hope at World’s End, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing: New Roots and Wonder Woman 84, among others. The site also will feature new comic content centered around iconic DC characters.

DC Universe Infinite will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month).

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”